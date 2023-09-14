BILLINGS- The PRCA season is beginning to dwindle down as Cowboys compete for their spot at the National Finals Rodeo.

Columbus cowboy Weston Timberman may not be competing for a trip to Las Vegas yet, but he used this summer to prepare for the grind that is pro rodeo before fully diving into his PRCA career.

When Timberman reflects back on how he spent his summer vacation, it might take awhile to sink in. Consider this, since winning the College National Finals in bareback in June down in Casper, Wyoming, the Clarendon Junior College sophomore has won over $20,000 with six round wins. All that, just to experience what life will be like beyond college on the PRCA tour.