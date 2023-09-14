Weston Timberman
Chris Byers
BILLINGS- The PRCA season is beginning to dwindle down as Cowboys compete for their spot at the National Finals Rodeo. 
 
Columbus cowboy Weston Timberman may not be competing for a trip to Las Vegas yet, but he used this summer to prepare for the grind that is pro rodeo before fully diving into his PRCA career. 
 
When Timberman reflects back on how he spent his summer vacation, it might take awhile to sink in. Consider this, since winning the College National Finals in bareback in June down in Casper, Wyoming, the Clarendon Junior College sophomore has won over $20,000 with six round wins. All that, just to experience what life will be like beyond college on the PRCA tour. 
 
"You know right now I'm just kind of getting my feet in the water and feeling out the PRCA itself and trying to go into next year strong and sturdy, knowing what's coming," Timberman said while in Billings for the Yellowstone River Roundup in August. 
 
His decision to rodeo was pretty much settled right after he was born in 2004. That same year, his uncle, Kelly, won the world bareback championship at the NFR in Las Vegas. Both Kelly and his dad, Chris, were the inspiration and motivation to carry on the family name and become the next generation bareback rider. 
 
"I grew up having little chaps made with the extra leather they had for their chaps so I walked around with blue chaps like my uncle or little green chaps like my dad, and ever since I could talk, I always wanted to be a bareback rider."
 
At 19, Weston is only beginning to scratch the surface when it comes to competing full time on the PRCA circuit. He's got plenty of company from Big Sky Country, which is producing world class roughstock at a record pace. 
 
"Oh yeah, there's so many people around here, this is Cowboy Country. All the way from down here to the corner of Wyoming, and when you think about the past 20 years, all the top cowboys, most of them are from right here you know, so it's pretty cool to be right here with them all. "
 
Weston heads back to Clarendon this fall where he hopes to repeat as a bareback national champion. Then, it's time to earn his card and join the fray, beginning what he hopes will be a long and successful career in professional rodeo. 
 

