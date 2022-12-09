LAS VEGAS- Pro Rodeo selects just four photographers to work during the 10 rounds of the NFR in Las Vegas.

Each one is selected based on a submitted portfolio highlighting their work, and one of the photographers selected by the PRCA was Billings photographer Hailey Rae.

"Oh man, it's amazing I didn't really know what to expect walking in this is the first time I've even been inside the Thomas and Mack. A lot of people come here for a lot of years shooting it and I kind of walked in blindly, but it's been awesome and better than anything I could have ever wanted," Rae said.

Rae started shooting rodeo just three years ago, but her talent is evident. She said she's been traveling all around the country, pulling all-nighters, following the PRCA circuit for her photography. To now be behind the chutes, on the dirt at the Thomas and Mack is a surreal but deserved feeling.

"Oh man it's been crazy. I'm the behind-the-scenes photographer so I get to go up on chutes and kind of all over the place. Being in the hallways and everything it's hit me kind of hard the last couple of nights. I've been back in the tunnels where guys go for the grand entry and realizing I'm one of the few people who gets to see all that and then to be able to capture that for everyone else to see that can't go back there is a cool thing to be able to do."

Las Vegas is full of Montana ties and Montana talent like photographer Hailey Rae. You can find her work for the remaining two rounds of the NFR at prorodeo.com

Coverage of the NFR in Las Vegas is brought to you by Western Ranch Supply.