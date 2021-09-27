Rocky Mountain College kicker Riley Garrett was named NAIA Special Teams Player of the Week.

Garrett hit the game-deciding field goal from 34-yards out in the fourth quarter to help the Battlin' Bears hold off MSU-Northern 31-28 on Saturday.

Garrett was also four-for-four on extra points, punted eight times with an average distance of 41.1 yards, and three of those punts pinned the Lights inside the 20-yard line. His longest punt was 71-yards.

Rocky is now 3-1 after the win over MSU-Northern. They host Montana Western on Saturday at 1 PM.