BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain volleyball's Ayla Embry was named Defender of the Week for the Frontier Conference, and was named Defender of the Week for all of NAIA on Monday.

Embry put on a record breaking performance in Rocky's match against Montana Western, recording a program record 58 digs in the single match.

The Junior from Bozeman also leads the nation in total digs with 468 and digs per set at 7.2 per contest.

Defense is the thing the Battlin' Bears can hang their hat on so far this year. Right now, Rocky leads the nation in digs and digs per set as a team.

Rocky was playing in the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament this past weekend where they finished 1-3. Their lone win came in five sets against Carroll College.