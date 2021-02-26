Montana Western routs Rocky Mountain College

Photo by Wally Feldt. 

 Spencer Martin

Editor's note: This is a release from UMW Sports Information. 

Five Montana Western players scored in double-figures as the Bulldogs routed Rocky Mountain College 82-41 in the Frontier Conference quarterfinals.
 
Paige Holmes led the way with an 18 point, 12 rebound double-double.
 
The Bulldogs shot 49 percent from the field and made a season-high 15, 3-point field goals to cruise to the big win and advance to the semifinals. 

Dominique Stephens scored 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for Rocky Mountain College.

The Bulldogs held the Bears to just 2-25 from beyond the arc (eight percent).

Paige Homes now has 178 career steals. which moves her into third place all-time at Montana Western.

The Bulldogs will travel to Great Falls to face the University of Providence in the Frontier Conference semifinals on Saturday Feb. 27. Tip-off from the McLaughlin Center is set for 5 p.m.
For the latest on Montana Western Athletics, follow the Bulldogs on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Tags

Recommended for you