Editor's note: This is a release from UMW Sports Information.
Dominique Stephens scored 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for Rocky Mountain College.
The Bulldogs held the Bears to just 2-25 from beyond the arc (eight percent).
Paige Homes now has 178 career steals. which moves her into third place all-time at Montana Western.The Bulldogs will travel to Great Falls to face the University of Providence in the Frontier Conference semifinals on Saturday Feb. 27. Tip-off from the McLaughlin Center is set for 5 p.m.
