Editor's note: This is a release from UMW Sports Information.

Five Montana Western players scored in double-figures as the Bulldogs routed Rocky Mountain College 82-41 in the Frontier Conference quarterfinals.

Paige Holmes led the way with an 18 point, 12 rebound double-double.

The Bulldogs shot 49 percent from the field and made a season-high 15, 3-point field goals to cruise to the big win and advance to the semifinals.