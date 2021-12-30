BILLINGS- In the final games of 2021, Rocky Mountain College battled Dickinson State in the Fortin Center before returning to Frontier Conference Play in the new year.

Wes Keller's women handled the Blue Hawks 87-77 to win their 10th consecutive game. Rocky is 12-1 overall this season and unbeaten in conference play.

Battlin' Bears were led by guards N'Dea Flye and Khloie Thatcher. Flye, a transfer from Butler University, posted 25 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and five steals to fill up the stat sheet. Thatcher added 21 points and five assists.

Rocky shot 52% fromt he floor in the contest, connecting on 11 of 21 3-point attempts. They are back in conference play on January 6 at home against MSU-Northern.

The men's contest between Rocky and Dickinson State was much more closely contested, with overtime being needed to decide the winner.

Battlin' Bears controlled most of the first half and held an eight-point lead at the break. Down a few players due to illness, Rocky was led by Beau Santistevan, a transfer from Dawson CC, who finished with 22 points on 6-9 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds.

Dickinson State then outscored Rocky 42-24 in the second half to force overtime with both teams knotted at 69. Free throws by Jalon Tinnin with five seconds remaining would deliver the victory for the Blue Hawks, 79 to 77.

Cobe Begger led DSU in scoring and rebounds with 24 and 11 respectively.

With the loss, the Rocky men fall to 6-7 this season.