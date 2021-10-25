Rocky up to #13, Montana Western falls out of latest NAIA Top-25 football poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rocky Mountain College moved up three spots to #13 in the latest FirstDown PlayBook NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll. 

The Battlin' Bears edged Carroll College in a nail biter, 39-34 on Saturday. Rocky is 6-1 this season with their lone loss coming to Montana Tech at home in mid-September. Rocky travels to Butte to take on the Orediggers this Saturday. 

Montana Western fell out of the Top-25 after losing to the College of Idaho 42-48. The win moved the Yotes back into the poll at #25. Montana Western still received some votes. 

Dickinson State entered the poll this week at #24. 

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."
RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]7-0444
22Northwestern (Iowa)8-0426
33Morningside (Iowa) [1]7-0411
44Grand View (Iowa)8-0393
56Baker (Kan.)7-1374
67Kansas Wesleyan8-0357
78Indiana Wesleyan6-1344
810Reinhardt (Ga.)6-2320
911Marian (Ind.)6-2310
105Concordia (Mich.)5-1286
1112Bethel (Kan.)7-1280
1213Keiser (Fla.)5-2250
1316Rocky Mountain (Mont.)6-1236
1418Langston (Okla.)7-0215
1517Southwestern (Kan.)6-1179
169Ottawa (Ariz.)6-1176
1719Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)5-2165
1821Saint Xavier (Ill.)5-2142
1914Faulkner (Ala.)6-1131
2015Dordt (Iowa)5-2122
2120Georgetown (Ky.)5-2121
2224Bethel (Tenn.)6-289
2325St. Thomas (Fla.)8-080
24NRDickinson State (N.D.)5-254
25NRCollege of Idaho5-252

Dropped from the poll: Montana Western, Valley City State (N.D.)

Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 13, Montana Western 9, Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 5

