Rocky up to #13, Montana Western falls out of latest NAIA Top-25 football poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rocky Mountain College moved up three spots to #13 in the latest FirstDown PlayBook NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll.

The Battlin' Bears edged Carroll College in a nail biter, 39-34 on Saturday. Rocky is 6-1 this season with their lone loss coming to Montana Tech at home in mid-September. Rocky travels to Butte to take on the Orediggers this Saturday.

Montana Western fell out of the Top-25 after losing to the College of Idaho 42-48. The win moved the Yotes back into the poll at #25. Montana Western still received some votes.

Dickinson State entered the poll this week at #24.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18] 7-0 444 2 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 8-0 426 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 7-0 411 4 4 Grand View (Iowa) 8-0 393 5 6 Baker (Kan.) 7-1 374 6 7 Kansas Wesleyan 8-0 357 7 8 Indiana Wesleyan 6-1 344 8 10 Reinhardt (Ga.) 6-2 320 9 11 Marian (Ind.) 6-2 310 10 5 Concordia (Mich.) 5-1 286 11 12 Bethel (Kan.) 7-1 280 12 13 Keiser (Fla.) 5-2 250 13 16 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6-1 236 14 18 Langston (Okla.) 7-0 215 15 17 Southwestern (Kan.) 6-1 179 16 9 Ottawa (Ariz.) 6-1 176 17 19 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 5-2 165 18 21 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 5-2 142 19 14 Faulkner (Ala.) 6-1 131 20 15 Dordt (Iowa) 5-2 122 21 20 Georgetown (Ky.) 5-2 121 22 24 Bethel (Tenn.) 6-2 89 23 25 St. Thomas (Fla.) 8-0 80 24 NR Dickinson State (N.D.) 5-2 54 25 NR College of Idaho 5-2 52

Dropped from the poll: Montana Western, Valley City State (N.D.)

Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 13, Montana Western 9, Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 5