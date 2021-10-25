Rocky up to #13, Montana Western falls out of latest NAIA Top-25 football poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rocky Mountain College moved up three spots to #13 in the latest FirstDown PlayBook NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll.
The Battlin' Bears edged Carroll College in a nail biter, 39-34 on Saturday. Rocky is 6-1 this season with their lone loss coming to Montana Tech at home in mid-September. Rocky travels to Butte to take on the Orediggers this Saturday.
Montana Western fell out of the Top-25 after losing to the College of Idaho 42-48. The win moved the Yotes back into the poll at #25. Montana Western still received some votes.
Dickinson State entered the poll this week at #24.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
|RANK
|LAST
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]
|7-0
|444
|2
|2
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|8-0
|426
|3
|3
|Morningside (Iowa) [1]
|7-0
|411
|4
|4
|Grand View (Iowa)
|8-0
|393
|5
|6
|Baker (Kan.)
|7-1
|374
|6
|7
|Kansas Wesleyan
|8-0
|357
|7
|8
|Indiana Wesleyan
|6-1
|344
|8
|10
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|6-2
|320
|9
|11
|Marian (Ind.)
|6-2
|310
|10
|5
|Concordia (Mich.)
|5-1
|286
|11
|12
|Bethel (Kan.)
|7-1
|280
|12
|13
|Keiser (Fla.)
|5-2
|250
|13
|16
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|6-1
|236
|14
|18
|Langston (Okla.)
|7-0
|215
|15
|17
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|6-1
|179
|16
|9
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|6-1
|176
|17
|19
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|5-2
|165
|18
|21
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|5-2
|142
|19
|14
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|6-1
|131
|20
|15
|Dordt (Iowa)
|5-2
|122
|21
|20
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|5-2
|121
|22
|24
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|6-2
|89
|23
|25
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|8-0
|80
|24
|NR
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|5-2
|54
|25
|NR
|College of Idaho
|5-2
|52
Dropped from the poll: Montana Western, Valley City State (N.D.)
Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 13, Montana Western 9, Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 5