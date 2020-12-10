Rocky ski team 'starving' for season to start

This past season, the Rocky Mountain College Men's ski racing team took home its seventh all-around national championship.

The men have won four of the last five all-around USCSA National Championships. The most recent win came in Lake Placid, New York.

In that competition which took place just before all NCAA events were cancelled due to COVID-19, the Battlin' Bears took home multiple trophies.

The men won gold in the skier cross, and the women placed third in two other categories.

The season is set to kick off December 14th in Jackson, Wyoming, and the Battlin' Bear said they're hungry for another championship season.