KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rocky Mountain College (5-1, 5-1) and Montana Western (4-2, 5-2) remained ranked in the latest edition of the 2021 NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 poll.Rocky moved up three spots in the poll, moving from 19th to No. 16. Montana Western dropped one spot in the poll and is now ranked 22nd. College of Idaho (4-2, 4-2) dropped out of the top-25 but remained in the receiving votes category.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

2021 NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 Poll (Week Six)

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18] 6-0 444 2 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 7-0 425 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 6-0 412 4 4 Grand View (Iowa) 7-0 393 5 5 Concordia (Mich.) 5-0 376 6 7 Baker (Kan.) 6-1 356 7 8 Kansas Wesleyan 7-0 342 8 10 Indiana Wesleyan 5-1 316 9 9 Ottawa (Ariz.) 6-0 314 10 11 Reinhardt (Ga.) 5-2 292 11 14 Marian (Ind.) 5-2 262 12 16 Bethel (Kan.) 6-1 256 13 6 Keiser (Fla.) 4-2 226 14 17 Faulkner (Ala.) 5-0 216 15 18 Dordt (Iowa) 5-1 187 16 19 Rocky Mountain College 5-1 184 17 20 Southwestern (Kan.) 6-1 153 18 22 Langston (Okla.) 6-0 121 19 12 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 4-2 119 20 13 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-2 114 21 23 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 4-2 112 22 21 Montana Western 5-2 101 23 15 Valley City State (N.D.) 6-1 90 24 NR Bethel (Tenn.) 5-2 74 25 24 St. Thomas (Fla.) 7-0 62

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list. The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."

Dropped from the poll: College of Idaho

Receiving Votes: College of Idaho 29; Arizona Christian 6; Dickinson State (N.D.) 3; Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 3; Roosevelt (Ill.) 3