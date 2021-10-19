Rocky Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rocky Mountain College (5-1, 5-1) and Montana Western (4-2, 5-2) remained ranked in the latest edition of the 2021 NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 poll.

Rocky moved up three spots in the poll, moving from 19th to No. 16. Montana Western dropped one spot in the poll and is now ranked 22nd. College of Idaho (4-2, 4-2) dropped out of the top-25  but remained in the receiving votes category.

Poll Methodology
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list. The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."

2021 NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 Poll (Week Six)
RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]6-0444
22Northwestern (Iowa)7-0425
33Morningside (Iowa) [1]6-0412
44Grand View (Iowa)7-0393
55Concordia (Mich.)5-0376
67Baker (Kan.)6-1356
78Kansas Wesleyan7-0342
810Indiana Wesleyan5-1316
99Ottawa (Ariz.)6-0314
1011Reinhardt (Ga.)5-2292
1114Marian (Ind.)5-2262
1216Bethel (Kan.)6-1256
136Keiser (Fla.)4-2226
1417Faulkner (Ala.)5-0216
1518Dordt (Iowa)5-1187
1619Rocky Mountain College5-1184
1720Southwestern (Kan.)6-1153
1822Langston (Okla.)6-0121
1912Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)4-2119
2013Georgetown (Ky.)4-2114
2123Saint Xavier (Ill.)4-2112
2221Montana Western5-2101
2315Valley City State (N.D.)6-190
24NRBethel (Tenn.)5-274
2524St. Thomas (Fla.)7-062

Dropped from the poll: College of Idaho

Receiving Votes: College of Idaho 29; Arizona Christian 6; Dickinson State (N.D.) 3; Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 3; Roosevelt (Ill.) 3

 

