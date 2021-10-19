Rocky moved up three spots in the poll, moving from 19th to No. 16. Montana Western dropped one spot in the poll and is now ranked 22nd. College of Idaho (4-2, 4-2) dropped out of the top-25 but remained in the receiving votes category.
Poll Methodology
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."
2021 NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 Poll (Week Six)
|RANK
|LAST
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]
|6-0
|444
|2
|2
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|7-0
|425
|3
|3
|Morningside (Iowa) [1]
|6-0
|412
|4
|4
|Grand View (Iowa)
|7-0
|393
|5
|5
|Concordia (Mich.)
|5-0
|376
|6
|7
|Baker (Kan.)
|6-1
|356
|7
|8
|Kansas Wesleyan
|7-0
|342
|8
|10
|Indiana Wesleyan
|5-1
|316
|9
|9
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|6-0
|314
|10
|11
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|5-2
|292
|11
|14
|Marian (Ind.)
|5-2
|262
|12
|16
|Bethel (Kan.)
|6-1
|256
|13
|6
|Keiser (Fla.)
|4-2
|226
|14
|17
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|5-0
|216
|15
|18
|Dordt (Iowa)
|5-1
|187
|16
|19
|Rocky Mountain College
|5-1
|184
|17
|20
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|6-1
|153
|18
|22
|Langston (Okla.)
|6-0
|121
|19
|12
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|4-2
|119
|20
|13
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|4-2
|114
|21
|23
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|4-2
|112
|22
|21
|Montana Western
|5-2
|101
|23
|15
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|6-1
|90
|24
|NR
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|5-2
|74
|25
|24
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|7-0
|62
Dropped from the poll: College of Idaho
Receiving Votes: College of Idaho 29; Arizona Christian 6; Dickinson State (N.D.) 3; Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 3; Roosevelt (Ill.) 3