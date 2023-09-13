BILLINGS- Rocky Mountain College is coming off a bye week and it came at a good time, as the Battlin' Bears welcome in #10 Carroll College this weekend.

The Fighting Saints are off to great start to the 2023 campaign, already collecting two wins over ranked opponents, most recently defeating #14 St. Thomas on Saturday.



Last year, Rocky was shutout by Carroll in Helena, in a game that kind of derailed the rest of the season for the Bears, and at the same time set the Saints on a postseason trajectory.

"Revenge. Most definitely it's one that stung for so long. I feel like we all understand what the task is at hand, what we need to accomplish to make sure that we earn respect every single week in this conference. We have a lot of titans in here, a lot of teams that are playoff eligible, a lot of playoff eligible teams and we just need to come out on top," said junior defensive lineman Dylan Beridon.

The Battlin' Bears are also 2-0 with wins over Dickinson State and MSU-Northern, and they remember that bad taste in their mouth and are motivated to meet Carroll in what should be an electric atmosphere in Billings on Saturday.