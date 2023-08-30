BILLINGS- After waiting for more than a year to return to the football field, Ty Reynolds made his presence known on Saturday in Rocky's home opener against Dickinson State.

The Battlin' Bears kicked off their season with a dramatic 20-19 victory over #19 Dickinson State, as Rocky held off the Blue Hawks on a 2-point conversion in the final moments of the game to hold on for the win.



Back in the Rocky secondary this season is Ty Reynolds, a sixth-year senior from Alabama. Two seasons ago, Reynolds was second team all-conference after being second on the team in tackles and tied for first for interceptions.

In 2022, he tore his ACL before the season even got started. On Saturday, Reynolds made his long-awaited return to action and came up with two big plays for Rocky. It was his first time suiting up for the Battlin' Bears since November 2021.

"Man, it was long-awaited for sure. It was sweet, we got the win that was the biggest part. I loved every single moment of it, love the build-up, love the grind, obviously the game went the way it did, and it was awesome," said Reynolds.

In the second quarter of Saturday's game, Reynolds made a momentum swinging interception with Rocky down 13-0. The Battlin' Bears scored on the next drive and were able to tie the game up at 13 at halftime after the play.

Then in the fourth quarter, with the Blue Hawks down inside the red zone, Reynolds recovered a Dickinson State fumble to halt another potential scoring drive.

Reynolds said the most difficult part of his recovery was the mental aspect, as he struggled at times through the rehab process with that knee. But helping him through it all Reynolds said was his teammates and coaches, and they're happy to have him back on an already talented Rocky defense.