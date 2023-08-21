WHITEFISH, Mont.- The Frontier Conference announced the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week Monday, in which junior setter Blythe Sealey was honored.

Sealey, a 5-foot-8 junior setter from Roundup, Montana, averaged 9.38 assists and 2.69 digs per set at the Big Sky Challenge in Helena, where the Battlin’ Bears ended 2-2. In the three games she played in this weekend, she totaled 122 assists, ranking her first in the Frontier Conference and fifteenth in the NAIA so far after the first weekend of the 2023 season.

This is the sixth career Frontier Conference Player of the Week award for the reigning conference Co-Setter of the Year.