BILLINGS- Rocky volleyball is in Sioux City, Iowa this weekend where they'll face two teams currently ranked in the top ten of the NAIA volleyball poll.

"So important. It's so hard because these first three weeks are all about learning and it's about just putting everything together, figuring out how things work, but it is so important because sometimes we don't get a chance to play ranked teams later, and it's hard to get ranked when you don't get to play those ranked teams," said junior outside hitter Makenna Bushman.

The Battlin' Bears (5-3) will begin the Labor Day Classic with a match against Concordia University (Neb.), who is currently ranked #2 in the nation. That match is slated for 11 AM Mountain Time. Then on Saturday, Rocky faces #9 Midland University, part of four games the Bears will play in over the weekend in Iowa.

"Very important and as returners we let newcomers know how important it is preseason not just to get ranked, be ranked, but just to make sure everything is coming together well, meshing well and trying our hardest to get that connection before season starts," said junior setter Blythe Sealey.