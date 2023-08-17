BILLINGS, Mont.- The Battlin' Bears enter the 2023 season coming off of a Frontier Conference Tournament Championship, an impressive 8-2 record in conference play, an NAIA National Tournament Opening Round victory, and an NAIA National Tournament Final Site appearance last season. Rocky Volleyball returns four All-Conference performers from a season ago, propelling them to be picked second in the Frontier Conference Preseason Coaches Poll and voted just outside the 2023 Preseason NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll, earning 73 total votes.

Headlining these returners is junior setter Blythe Sealey, who was named the Frontier Conference Co-Setter of the Year, as well as the AVCA Northwest Region Setter of the Year after leading the Frontier Conference in assists (1329) and assists per set (9.92), while also contributing 2.65 digs per set.

The front row will enter the 2023 season as one of the best in the conference, with First Team All-Frontier Conference members Makenna Bushman and Rhiannon Nez, along with Second Team All-Frontier Conference member Bella Bryan all returning after standout seasons in 2022 where each of them averaged over 2.10 kills per set, all ranking in the top 15 in the conference individually a season ago. These three will help spearhead an offensive attack that led the Frontier Conference in total kills (1608) and was second in hitting percentage (.167) in 2022.

The front row was equally as dominant on the defensive side a season ago, leading the Frontier Conference as a unit in total blocks (301), led by Rhiannon Nez's conference leading 145 blocks. The Battlin' Bears will seek further contributions from returners Madeline Gilder, Paige Sawyer, Liddia Fontaine, and along with incoming freshman Kaitlyn Wood in order to replace the production of graduated seniors Kyra Oakland and Taylor Wolf.

One of Head Coach Yang Yang's biggest obstacles entering 2023 is filling in the hole left by the Frontier Conference all-time career digs leader and NAIA All-American libero Ayla Embry. Fortunately, the Battlin' Bears return two important contributors from a season ago in Brooke Ark and Hayley Bretz. Junior Kaylee Rammell saw limited action in 2022 but will look to take the next step and make an impact in the back row rotation. A Billings Central grad and Dawson CC transfer enters the mix this season in junior Grace Zeier. Zeier departed Dawson with the second most career digs all-time.

Rocky's preseason schedule will include facing off against five schools who qualified for the NAIA National Tournament a season ago, along with four teams ranked in the top-25 to begin the 2023 season. The Battlin' Bears begin their season this Friday, August 18th with two matches, first against Bushnell University in the morning and against Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio) in the afternoon in the Big Sky Challenge, hosted by Carroll College.