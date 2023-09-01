HAVRE, Mont.- The Battlin' Bears head to Havre, Montana as they look to pick up their second victory of the season as they take on the Lights of MSU-Northern.

The Battlin’ Bears have won 15 straight games against the Lights, dating back to 2014.

The Lights of MSU-Northern enter Saturday’s matchup off of their first victory since a five-overtime victory against EOU on October 23rd, 2021, after defeating Mayville State last weekend.

"Coach Souers and his staff are doing a tremendous job we just got done watching film and seeing from a defensive standpoint, 11 guys running around, offensively they're getting better upfront, in the backfield, skilled at receiver and their defense had a shutout last week and a touchdown so they're going to be very confident which they should be. Have a great trip up there, it's always a tough place to play," said Rocky head coach Chris Stutzriem.

This matchup is the first of two games between these teams in 2023, this first game being a non-conference contest. "They're a good team, they are rebuilding and just came off a win, have good players everywhere and it's a new Northern team for sure so we can't take it lightly we have to go in there, play to our standard, our capabilities and we should be alright," said senior defensive back Ty Reynolds. Battlin’ Bears Sweep POTW Honors Sophomore quarterback Trent Nobach, senior defensive back Ty Reynolds, and senior defensive back/kicker/punter Wyatt Brusven all took home Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Player of the Week accolades after the Battlin’ Bears 20-19 victory last weekend.

Recap: 20-19 Victory over #19 Dickinson State After falling into a quick 13-0 deficit in the first quarter, the Battlin’ Bears shook the nerves of a new season and locked in on both sides of the ball. In his third collegiate start, Trent Nobach had his best game as a Battlin’ Bear, throwing 27/39 for 284 yards and two TDs. The Rocky defense continued to do what they did so well in 2022, forcing turnovers, led by an interception and a fumble recovery from senior Ty Reynolds. While the Blue Hawks had a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds of the game, the Battlin’ Bears defense snuffed a two-point attempt to earn their first victory of the season. Offensive Notes The offense spread the ball out nicely in their winning effort, with eight players gaining 20 or more all-purpose yards last Saturday.

Sophomore Trent Nobach began the second half with 13 straight completions, ending the half 18/21 through the air. Nobach ranks 2nd in the NAIA so far in completions (27), 5th in completion percentage (69.2), and 7th in passing yards (284) The Battlin’ Bears offensive line held strong last week, allowing only one sack to a defense that averaged over three sacks a game in 2022. Defensive notes Senior linebacker Prince Johnson led all players last week with 12 total tackles, tied for 9th most in the NAIA last week.