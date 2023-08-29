KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The NAIA released its Preseason Coaches’ Top-25 last week, which featured the Battlin’ Bears men at 15 and the Battlin’ Bears women at 17 to begin the season.

Both programs saw top-15 finishes at last season’s NAIA National Championship and both programs see many of their top performers returning for the 2023-24 season. All-Americans Valentina Zuleta and William Dexheimer return to lead the Battlin’ Bears into the new season. University of Houston-Victoria (#19) is the only other Red River Conference school to appear on the men’s side, while the Rocky women stand alone in the top 25 rankings.

The NAIA also released its Men’s and Women’s Golf Conference Polls, which included the Battlin’ Bears being picked as the Red River Athletic Conference favorites for both programs. Those polls can be found below.

Red River Athletic Conference - Men’s Golf

1. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

2. Houston-Victoria (Texas)

3. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)

4. Texas A&M- San Antonio

5. Louisiana Christian

6. Montana Tech

7. Carroll (Mont.)

8. Southwest (N.M.)

9. Montana State-Northern

10. Providence (Mont.)

Red River Athletic Conference - Women’s Golf

1. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

2. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)

3. Houston-Victoria (Texas)

4. Montana Tech

5. Carroll (Mont.)

6. Providence (Mont.)

7. Montana State-Northern

8. Southwest (N.M.)