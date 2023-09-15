BILLINGS- The Battlin' Bears begin Frontier Conference play against 10th-ranked Carroll College Saturday afternoon on Herb Klindt Field.

Quick Notes

- The Battlin' Bears are only 3-7 in their last 10 matchups with Carroll College

- Both teams are a combined 3-0 against teams in the top-25 teams so far this season.

- The last matchup between these teams at Herb Klindt Field was an exciting one, as the Battlin' Bears came out on top after a game winning TD with only 24 seconds remaining.

Recap: Battlin' Bears Top Lights 45-0

The Battlin' Bears left little to be questioned in their 45-0 victory over MSU-Northern two weeks ago. Rocky outgained the Lights in yardage 342 to 46 total yards, highlighted by the Rocky defense holding the MSU-Northern offense to -13 rushing yards. Washington State transfer Luke Holcomb took the reins of the offense, passing for 142 yards & 2 touchdowns in his first appearance as a Battlin' Bear. Sophomore John Aragon led the defense with two sacks and junior Kaysan Barnett returned his second career touchdown on a punt return. He is currently one of only nine NAIA players with a punt return for a TD so far this season. Zaire Wilcox led a rushing attack that totaled 167

yards, with 96 yards on the day, as the Battlin' Bears start their season 2-0 as they enter conference play on Saturday.

Offensive Notes

- Zaire Wilcox rushed for 96 yards in the victory over MSU-N in only three quarters of play, the third highest mark of his career.

- The offense has been impressive so far this season on 3rd down, converting 60% of the time, the highest percentage in the Frontier Conference.

- Rocky has dominated time of possession, leading the Frontier with 23.5 first downs per game.

- The offense has scored all nine times they've entered the Red Zone this season, scoring a touchdown on seven of those trips.

Defensive Notes

- John Aragon and Mason Harrison each lead the team with two sacks so far this season, they are two of the eight players in the Frontier with multiple sacks this season.

- Ethan Hurst has impacted the game in many different areas, tallying a blocked kick, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and 1.5 tackles for loss so far this season as the 3rd leading tackler on the team with seven total tackles.

- The defense ranks 7th in the NAIA this season allowing only 9.5 points per game