College football returns this Saturday in the Frontier Conference. Over at Herb Klindt Field in Billings, Rocky Mountain College kicks off their season Saturday night against Dickinson State. 

Once a mainstay on the Rocky football schedule, the last time the Battlin' Bears faced Dickinson State was in 2019, when Rocky edged the Blue Hawks 23-21 on the road in Dickinson. 

The Blue Hawks are the preseason favorite to win the North Star League title for the ninth consecutive season, and they're #19 at the NAIA Preseason Poll. 
 
Over 50 Montanans make up the roster for Dickinson State, led by Baker native Pete Stanton. Rocky head football coach Chris Stutzriem said it's a great matchup to start the season. 
 
"I hope we can continue that for every year to come, I think it's great for where they recruit, where we recruit, getting a team that travels really well and I think it's a good rivalry that a lot of guys, hasn't been consistent because of COVID or conference play, schedule openings things like that, but Coach Stanton does a heck of a job over there. He's won a lot of games and a lot of championships."
 
Rocky and Dickinson State face off in the season opener on Saturday at 6 PM. 

