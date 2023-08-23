BILLINGS- College football returns this Saturday in the Frontier Conference. Over at Herb Klindt Field in Billings, Rocky Mountain College kicks off their season Saturday night against Dickinson State.

Once a mainstay on the Rocky football schedule, the last time the Battlin' Bears faced Dickinson State was in 2019, when Rocky edged the Blue Hawks 23-21 on the road in Dickinson.



The Blue Hawks are the preseason favorite to win the North Star League title for the ninth consecutive season, and they're #19 at the NAIA Preseason Poll.

Over 50 Montanans make up the roster for Dickinson State, led by Baker native Pete Stanton. Rocky head football coach Chris Stutzriem said it's a great matchup to start the season.