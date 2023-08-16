  • Spencer Martin

BILLINGS- The college football season is just ten days away in Billings, as Rocky prepares to take on Dickinson State in a non-conference matchup. 
 
Last year, the Rocky football team finished with a record of 6-4. Despite that, the Battlin' Bears were picked no better than fifth in the Frontier Conference preseason coaches' poll, despite boasting a defense that returns eight starters. 
 
That defense was one of the most formidable in the country, giving up less than 18 points a game and less than 200 yards of offense. 
 
"At the end of the day, we're not worried about what any rankings say, just worried bout week one, Dickinson state and getting the win," said junior linebacker Prince Johnson. 
 
Dylan Beridon, junior defensive lineman, added, "I feel like it really motivates us especially on the defense side cus we know what we bring in and the tenacity we bring to pick up the offensive side."
 
Two major headlines marked the off-season for the Bears. First, the NAIA announced it will expand the postseason from 16 to 20 teams, opening the door for at-large bids from the Frontier. 
 
"Yeah, I think it's great, I've been a part of three leagues in the NAIA and I'll put the Frontier up with them hands down, so I hope with the expansion that we're for sure two and hopefully three teams in the playoffs to make a push and show everybody across the country what we're about," said Rocky head coach Chris Stutzriem. 
 
The other big news is about the league itself, expanding to nine with the addition of Arizona Christian. That ensures schools will not have to face each other twice in the regular season. 
 
"I think it's exciting, new looking schedule, only playing teams once which is a big switch up from seeing them again later on but I'm excited to go down to ACU, I'm an Arizona guy so take the trip down and get the win," Johnson said. 
 
"We add a team like ACU, who a championship caliber team to the conference, so I'm excited for it, it's fun, we'll have our work cut out for us and week one we have a conference championship team, a playoff caliber team, so we're excited about it," Stutzriem said. 
 
Clock is now ticking to the start of the season, with kickoff on Saturday August 26 at home against Dickinson State. 
 

