BILLINGS- The college football season is just ten days away in Billings, as Rocky prepares to take on Dickinson State in a non-conference matchup.

Last year, the Rocky football team finished with a record of 6-4. Despite that, the Battlin' Bears were picked no better than fifth in the Frontier Conference preseason coaches' poll, despite boasting a defense that returns eight starters.

That defense was one of the most formidable in the country, giving up less than 18 points a game and less than 200 yards of offense.