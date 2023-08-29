HELENA, Mont.- The Frontier Conference announced the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week Monday, in which six Battlin’ Bears were recognized.

Brooke Ark, a 5-foot-5 junior defensive specialist from Helena, Montana, was named Frontier Conference Defender of the Week, after she averaged 7.64 digs per set in Rocky’s four matches over the weekend. Her 6.27 digs per set and 188 total digs rank her second in the Frontier Conference so far this season. This is her first career Player of the Week award.

Makenna Bushman, a 5-foot-11 junior outside hitter from Joliet, Montana, was named Frontier Conference Attacker of the Week, after she averaged 3.62 kills per set on a .209 attack percentage, including spiking double digit kills in three of the four matches in the HIU Summer Slam. Bushman leads the Frontier Conference with 90 kills so far this season and ranks third with 3.10 kills per set. This is the first Player of the Week award of her career.

Blythe Sealey, a 5-foot-8 junior setter from Roundup, Montana, was again named the Frontier Conference Setter of the Week, after she averaged 9.07 assists per game, as well as 2.79 digs per set as she helped lead the Battlin’ Bears to a 3-1 record in the HIU Summer Slam. Sealey currently leads the Frontier Conference in assists and assists per set. This is her seventh career Player of the Week award and the second of the season so far.

Wyatt Brusven, a 6-foot senior defensive back/kicker/punter from Shelby, Montana, was named Frontier Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, after he was 2 of 3 on field goal attempts, including a 46 yard career long field goal. Brusven also punted three times for an average of 34.7 yards per punt and pinned Dickinson State inside the 20 yard line twice. This is Brusven’s fourth Player of the Week award of his career.

Trent Nobach, a 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback from Arlington, Washington, was named Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Week, after he was 27 of 39 passing for 284 yards and two touchdowns in the Battlin’ Bears 20-19 victory over the #19 ranked Blue Hawks of Dickinson State. Nobach was 18 of 20 in the second half and began the third quarter completing 13 consecutive passes. This is Nobach’s first Player of the Week award of his career.

Ty Reynolds, a 5-foot-10 senior defensive back from Daphne, Alabama, was named Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Week, after he recorded two key defensive plays in the win over #19 Dickinson State, one of which being an interception and the other being a fumble recovery on the Rocky 14-yard line. Reynolds also added four tackles and a pass breakup. This is his second career Player of the Week award of his career, the first since the 2020-21 shortened spring season.