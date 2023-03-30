BILLINGS--Rocky Mountain College is heading into spring practice optimistic about the energy and personnel they're bringing to the field.

After a disappointing finish last season, the Battlin' Bears have decided they're ready to up the level of competition at every position on the field this season. Which means, in spring practice, lots of battles for those starting spots in the fall.

"We were a 6-4 team last year, we've got to get better across the board, and that starts with me number one," head coach Chris Stutzriem said. "So, I've got to be better day in and day out at preparing these young men, but from quarterback to o-line, to linebackers, to d-line, I mean it's everywhere, it's wide open. We do have some quality guys coming back that I feel great about. Good to always have Kaysan Barnett back, it's huge in the secondary, Zaire Wilcox at running back, Imori Heard at right tackle, Dylan Baird on the d-line, Prince Johnson at linebacker, really excited about those guys."

"Just developing a lot of our young guys, we graduated a lot of seniors," junior cornerback Kaysan Barnett said. "We just want people to be able to step up and fill those shoes that they left."

There are four quarterbacks competing for the starting spot, and Coach Stutzriem said he wouldn't be surprised if it's still a battle come fall. Sophomore Trent Nobach started the last two games of the season and was taking reps with the first-team offense to open spring practice.

"I think just play to fullest of my abilities, do my 1/11, and just keep on improving to get the guys where we need to be," sophomore quarterback Trent Nobach said.

The competitiveness of each position and the motivation to improve every day adds to the overall excitement of being back on the field.

"We've got a lot of people that came back, wanted to have another year," senior safety and kicker Wyatt Brusven said. "I'm very excited to be with everybody, we've got a good group of seniors and I'm just excited to play football again after being so long without it."

While there is a lot riding on the battles for the starting spots, there is also enough friendly competition between teammates to go around.

"See him right there?" Barnett asked, pointing to Nobach. "He's going to throw me the ball a couple of times, and I'm going to pick it, and then I'm going to do a backflip after I pick the ball. So that's probably what's most exciting to me."

"Probably scoring on the defense a lot and getting in the end zone, and throwing a party in the end zone," Nobach said.

The Rocky spring season wraps up April 22nd with the team's annual spring game.