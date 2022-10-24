BILLINGS, Mont. - Five Rocky student-athletes earned Player of the Week awards Monday.

Nolan Burzminski and Valentina Zuleta swept the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Golfer of the Week awards after leading Rocky Golf to a sweep over MSUB in the Grob/Spalding Cup. Burzminski won all three of his matches on Saturday, highlighted by winning four of his last six holes to earn Rocky the winning point over MSUB. Zuleta also won all three of her matches in dominating fashion, never having a match go past the 13th hole.

Sydney Little Light earned her fourth consecutive Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week award this season after finishing third in the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Little Light finished the 5K race in 17:31.2, helping lead the Battlin' Bears to an 11th place finish against top NAIA competition.

Ayla Embry earned her sixth Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Defender of the Week, including her third consecutive award and her 20th award of her decorated career. Embry averaged 6.57 digs per set as she led the Battlin' Bears to wins over MSU Billings and MSU-Northern. Embry continues to lead the conference and the nation in digs (695) and digs per set (6.88).

Brynn Klinefelter earned Rize Laboratory Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career. Klinefelter, a junior forward from Great Falls, Montana scored a hat trick on Friday that led the Battlin' Bears to a 5-1 victory over Multnomah. Klinefelter had four shots total on the weekend, all of which were on goal.

