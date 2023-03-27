BILLINGS--Spring sports are just starting up at Montana high schools, but over at Rocky Mountain College, they're already gearing up for football season.

Despite having to clear quite a bit of snow off of the field, the weather is not stopping their enthusiasm and competition.

"I think it's great," head coach Chris Stutzriem said. "The guys are excited, ready to get out here, they've had a great offseason, coaches are prepared, ready to get after it. We had two feet of snow on the field this morning from this weekend, but our facilities crew did a phenomenal job and we're excited and ready to go."

The Rocky facilities crew worked from 10am to 3:30pm to get all the snow cleared off of the field. The team is embracing the weather and considering it preparation for those November and December games.

"It's just some more adversity that we're going to get through, and it's going to bring us closer together," sophomore quarterback Trent Nobach said. "And this is what we play in during the fall, so we might as well practice it in the spring too."

Coach Stutzriem said that despite a few key returners, there is a high level of competition for every starting spot on the field, which brings a lot of energy to camp.

"It's always exciting to be there the first day," senior safety and kicker Wyatt Brusven said. "I mean going through a winter conditioning, everybody worked their tails off during winter conditioning."

"It's going to be a lot of energy, very intense, very competitive," junior cornerback Kaysan Barnett said. "I didn't know there was going to be snow on the ground, so that threw me off a little bit, but it's going to be high energy, very competitive today."

Spring practice will conclude with Rocky's spring game on April 22nd.