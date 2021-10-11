Editor's note: Wally Feldt, Frontier Conference.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – College of Idaho (3-3, 3-3) joins Montana Western (4-2, 5-2) and Rocky Mountain College (5-1, 5-1) in the latest edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll.

The Frontier Conference leaders Rocky Mountain College continues to move up in the rankings, moving up four places to No. 19. Montana Western, after dropping four notches last week in the poll, moved from 24st to 21st. College of Idaho reenters the poll at No. 25 after a two-week absence in the top 25.

2021 NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 (Week Five)