Rocky Football
Courtesy Rocky Football

Editor's note: Wally Feldt, Frontier Conference. 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – College of Idaho (3-3, 3-3) joins Montana Western (4-2, 5-2) and Rocky Mountain College (5-1, 5-1) in the latest edition of the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll.

The Frontier Conference leaders Rocky Mountain College continues to move up in the rankings,  moving up four places to No. 19. Montana Western, after dropping four notches last week in the poll, moved from 24st to 21st. College of Idaho reenters the poll at No. 25 after a two-week absence in the top 25.

2021 NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 (Week Five)

RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]5-0444
22Northwestern (Iowa)6-0425
33Morningside (Iowa) [1]5-0412
44Grand View (Iowa)6-0392
55Concordia (Mich.)4-0377
66Keiser (Fla.)4-1353
79Baker (Kan.)5-1340
810Kansas Wesleyan6-0326
911Ottawa (Ariz.)6-0292
1014Indiana Wesleyan4-1291
1112Reinhardt (Ga.)4-2268
1213Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)4-1261
138Georgetown (Ky.)4-1221
146Marian (Ind.)4-2216
1517Valley City State (N.D.)6-0203
1616Bethel (Kan.)5-1202
1720Faulkner (Ala.)5-0160
1819Dordt (Iowa)4-1157
1923Rocky Mountain (Mont.)5-1144
2015Southwestern (Kan.)5-1120
2124Montana Western5-279
2225Langston (Okla.)5-073
2318Saint Xavier (Ill.)3-250
24NRSt. Thomas (Fla.)6-036
25NRCollege of Idaho4-235

Tags

Recommended for you