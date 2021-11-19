Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light finishes second at NAIA Cross Country Championships

Editors Note: Rocky Mountain College Athletics

VANCOUVER, Wash. - Rocky Mountain College cross country women and two men both competed in the NAIA Cross Country Championships. The Battlin' Bear women finished twenty-fourth.

Rocky's women were led by Sydney Little Light, who finished second in the NAIA with a time of 18:16. Sarah Paquet finished with a time of 19:17. Mei-Li Stevens with a time of 19:59. Larissa Saarel finished in 20:51. Chloe Bryntesen finished in 21:52. Marion Hugs finished in 21:51. Crystallaina White finished in 24:23.

The Rocky women finished twenty-fourth in the NAIA, and third in the Frontier Conference at the NAIA Cross Country Championships.

Rocky's men were represented by Jackson Wilson, who finished sixty-second with a time of 26:19. Wilson was the highest placer for the Frontier Conference. Jackson Duffey finished with a time of 27:53.