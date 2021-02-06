Rocky Mountain College rallies to beat Providence in five sets

Editor's note: This is a release from the University of Providence.

A night after a thrilling five set victory, the #24 University of Providence women's volleyball team played five sets again, this time falling to #18 Rocky Mountain 17-25, 15-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-9.

The Argos won the first two sets, but the momentum started to shift in the third set. The Battlin' Bears jumped off to early leads in the final three sets and the Argos (2-2, 2-2) couldn't recover.

"We definitely let this one slip away," head coach Arunas Duda said. "I'm a little disappointed. I know the momentum turned there in the third set. I felt like we did it to ourselves. There was an incredible amount of errors in that set. We had 42 hitting errors to their 18. That tells the entire story."

This is the second time the Argos won the first match of the doubleheader before dropping the second match.

"We certainly were on a roll to start the match," Duda said. "The girls looked good and they came ready to play. I don't know if it's lack of confidence but on day two we've been hurt by not being able to finish."

Cydney Finberg-Roberts had another great game setting, recording 47 assists on the night to go with 19 digs. Sacha Legros also came to play defensively, recording 44 digs and seven assists. Sadie Lott and Jensyn Turner led the way offensively, recording 17 and 16 kills respectively.

Monique Rodrigues led the Battlin' Bears (2-2, 2-2) with 13 kills on the evening. Natalie Hilderman recorded 40 assists while Ayla Embry notched 33 digs.

The Argos have a week to prepare for their next opponent, the Montana Tech Orediggers. They'll host the Orediggers next Friday at 7 p.m. and next Saturday at 1 p.m.

"We got another tough opponent with Montana Tech next week," Duda said. "We'll get enough rest and we'll be ready to go.