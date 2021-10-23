Article by 406 Sports

BILLINGS — Pressure moments require a certain levelheadedness.

In the final moments of a game filled with momentum shifts and emotional swings, Nate Dick’s calm in the midst of chaos helped add another chapter to Rocky Mountain College’s most successful start in 23 years.

Dick threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Carter Garsjo with 24 seconds left and No. 16 Rocky Mountain College beat Carroll College 39-34 in a Frontier Conference cliffhanger on Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

Trailing 34-31 with 2:03 remaining, Dick led the Battlin’ Bears 52 yards in six plays, capping the drive with a quick strike to Garsjo inside the front pylon and between two defenders to give Rocky a 37-34 lead.

On Carroll’s ensuing possession, the Bears’ Ethan Hurst sacked quarterback Jack Prka in the end zone for a safety to put the final stamp on the team’s fourth straight win and continue its hold on first place in the Frontier.

Rocky is now 6-1 and maintaining its best record to open a season since 1998. Carroll fell to 3-4.

“You just have to stay calm,” Dick said amid the postgame celebration. “A lot of people are nervous, people are a little skittish, but a calming voice, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s go. We can do this.’ It’s that even-keel. You never want to be too high, you never want to be too low. As a quarterback, that’s pivotal.”

Truth be told, Carroll was poised to run out the clock and escape with what would have been its third straight win. But quarterback Jack Prka threw incomplete on a third-and-five play with Rocky out of timeouts with just over two minutes left.

The Saints’ ensuing punt was shanked and traveled just 19 yards, and the Bears took over at Carroll’s 48. That’s where Dick went to work, connecting with Dawson Schick for three yards, Trae Henry for 10, Garsjo for 12, Overton for 4, and Henry again for 18.

The next play was most important, and Dick precisely found his old high school teammate from Billings Senior, Garsjo for the go-ahead score.

“No. 11 called that last play,” Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem said, noting Dick’s jersey number. “He said, ‘This is what I want. Let’s go get it.’”

Afterward, Carroll coach Troy Purcell knew that if his team could have moved the chains just one more time, victory would have been in the bag.

“You’ve got to play to win, that’s what our mentality was there at the end. You complete one pass for six yards and we win the game. That’s how simple and crazy it is.

“It was a hard-fought battle. We knew it was going to be. Anywhere in the Frontier it’s going to be down to the last drive, the last series. They did a good job defensively there and shut us down. They deserved to win today.”

After Dick found Garsjo, Carroll attempted to lateral the ball across the field during its kickoff return — a la the famous “Music City Miracle” in 2000 — but it was ruled a forward pass. The Saints were also flagged for an illegal block during the return, which put the ball on their own 3.

Two plays later Hurst was in the backfield, bringing Prka down for a safety. Rocky then recovered the onside kick, took a knee and claimed the win.

Dick threw for 346 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, often scrambling and throwing on the run. Not bad numbers considering Rocky didn’t achieve its initial first down until the second quarter.

“Offensively we were terrible in the first half,” Stutzriem said. “Defensively we played extremely well, getting turnovers. Then we just kind of got back to our basics and stopped trying to do too much.”

Dick connected with Lucas Overton for three TDs. Overton had 148 yards on seven receptions and was clearly Dick’s favorite target.

“He catches everything,” Dick said. “In the bulk of our season he wasn’t really getting the ball too much. And he’s a selfless guy. But in a big-time game like this I’ve got to go to him. He’s a senior, he’s been playing for four years and when he gets the ball in his hands he’s dangerous.”

Prka finished with 224 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kyle Pierce caught five passes for 118 yards. Running back Duncan Kraft, a Billings Central graduate, rushed for a game-high 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints went 8 of 17 on third down, and were especially efficient in the first half.

Carroll scored a defensive touchdown in the third quarter when cornerback Zach Spiroff intercepted Dick and returned it 40 yards to the end zone. It was a play Dick deemed “boneheaded,” but Purcell loved it.

“He was our first recruit when I got here,” Purcell said of Spiroff. “What an outstanding young man he is. He’s a Helena High Bengal. We always say, ‘Be at your best when your best is needed,’ and he’s that guy.

“If you need a pick he’s going to come up with it. If you need a big play he’s going to make it happen. If you need a tackle on a quick screen, that sucker will come up and whack you.”

Rocky placekicker Riley Garrett made a 52-yard field goal near the end of the first half, but he also missed a 28-yarder, hit the upright on a 55-yarder and had two extra-point attempts blocked.

The Bears travel to Montana Tech next week. Tech beat Rocky 31-29 in Billings on Sept. 18. Carroll travels to Eastern Oregon, which beat the Saints 10-7 that same weekend.