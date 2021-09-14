BILLINGS- In two weeks, Jim Klemann will assume the role of Athletic Director at Rocky Mountain College.

He arrives from Jamestown, where he built a highly successful NAIA program over a 17-year span. The job at Rocky comes with challenges, but Kleman is more than ready to embrace his new role with Rocky Athletics.

We are excited to get going, excited to get to Billings and start building relationships. Our coaching staff, our student athletes, and the folks in Billings. You mentioned that we've raised some money in the past and we are really proud of what we've done in Jamestown and obviously our family has been here a long time. But we are really excited about coming to Billings and starting to really build those relationships," Klemann said.

Watch the full interview with Chris Byers in the video above.