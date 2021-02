Editor's note: Frontier Conference Release.

WHITEFISH, Mont., Feb. 4, 2021 – The Saturday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 7 Frontier Conference women’s basketball game between Rocky Mountain College and Montana Western in Dillon, Mont. have been cancelled.



The men’s conference games between Rocky Mountain and Montana Western will be played as scheduled with adjusted times.

Tipoff on Saturday is at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Straugh Gymnasium on the Montana Western campus in Dillon, Mont.