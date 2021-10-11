RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] FINAL POINTS 1 2 Keiser (Fla.) [16] 557 2 12 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 527 3 NR Oklahoma City [2] 524 4 4 Coastal Georgia 497 5 NR Bellevue (Neb.) 467 6 8 Southeastern (Fla.) 457 7 15 British Columbia [1] 441 8 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 426 9 23 Tennessee Wesleyan 411 10 NR Wayland Baptist (Texas) 393 11 5 Ottawa (Ariz.) 362 12 3 Point (Ga.) 335 13 13 Morningside (Iowa) 322 14 NR Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 316 15 NR Texas Wesleyan 304 16 11 Taylor (Ind.) 249 17 NR Tennessee Southern (Tenn.) 239 18 14 Truett McConnell (Ga.) 208 19 NR Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 205 20 NR Rocky Mountain College 197 21 NR Missouri Valley 190 22 18 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 147 23 1 Dalton State (Ga.) [1] 140 24 NR Midland (Neb.) 125 25 NR Midway (Ky.) 115

, Mo. – Last week was a very good week for the Rocky Mountain College men's golf team. First, they captured the Frontier Conference regular season title with the team title at the Battlin' Bears Open, and second, they entered the 2021-2022 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25.The Bears enter the first regular season edition of the poll at No. 20. The Montana Tech men received votes, but not enough to move into the top-25.The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is represented by one rater.The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list. The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Dropped from poll: William Woods (Mo.), Kansas Wesleyan, Campbellsville (Ky.), Reinhardt (Ga.), Grand View (Iowa), The Master's (Calif.), Bethany (Kan.), Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

Receiving Votes: The Master's (Calif.) 107, Bethany (Kan.) 93, Reinhardt (Ga.) 82, Webber International (Fla.) 70, Victoria (B.C.) 66, Campbellsville (Ky.) 57, Houston-Victoria (Texas) 44, William Woods (Mo.) 42, Marian (Ind.) 40, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 31, Kansas Wesleyan 30, Roosevelt (Ill.) 29, St. Thomas (Fla.) 26, Grand View (Iowa) 14, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 13, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 8, University of Northwestern Ohio 5, Montana Tech 3