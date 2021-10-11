Rocky Golf
Courtesy Rocky Mountain College.

Editor's note: Wally Feldt, Frontier Conference and NAIA Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Last week was a very good week for the Rocky Mountain College men's golf team. First, they captured the Frontier Conference regular season title with the team title at the Battlin' Bears Open, and second, they entered the 2021-2022 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25.

The Bears enter the first regular season edition of the poll at No. 20. The Montana Tech men received votes, but not enough to move into the top-25.

Poll Methodology
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is represented by one rater. 

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list. The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.  

2021-2022 NAIA Men's Golf Poll
RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]FINAL POINTS
12Keiser (Fla.) [16]557
212USC Beaufort (S.C.)527
3NROklahoma City [2]524
44Coastal Georgia497
5NRBellevue (Neb.)467
68Southeastern (Fla.)457
715British Columbia [1]441
89Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)426
923Tennessee Wesleyan411
10NRWayland Baptist (Texas)393
115Ottawa (Ariz.)362
123Point (Ga.)335
1313Morningside (Iowa)322
14NRLewis-Clark State (Idaho)316
15NRTexas Wesleyan304
1611Taylor (Ind.)249
17NRTennessee Southern (Tenn.)239
1814Truett McConnell (Ga.)208
19NRSouthwestern Christian (Okla.)205
20NRRocky Mountain College197
21NRMissouri Valley190
2218SCAD Savannah (Ga.)147
231Dalton State (Ga.) [1]140
24NRMidland (Neb.)125
25NRMidway (Ky.)115

Dropped from poll: William Woods (Mo.), Kansas Wesleyan, Campbellsville (Ky.), Reinhardt (Ga.), Grand View (Iowa), The Master's (Calif.), Bethany (Kan.), Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

Receiving Votes: The Master's (Calif.) 107, Bethany (Kan.) 93, Reinhardt (Ga.) 82, Webber International (Fla.) 70, Victoria (B.C.) 66, Campbellsville (Ky.) 57, Houston-Victoria (Texas) 44, William Woods (Mo.) 42, Marian (Ind.) 40, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 31, Kansas Wesleyan 30, Roosevelt (Ill.) 29, St. Thomas (Fla.) 26, Grand View (Iowa) 14, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 13, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 8, University of Northwestern Ohio 5, Montana Tech 3

Tags

Recommended for you