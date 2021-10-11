The Bears enter the first regular season edition of the poll at No. 20. The Montana Tech men received votes, but not enough to move into the top-25.
Poll Methodology
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is represented by one rater.
The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list. The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
2021-2022 NAIA Men's Golf Poll
|RANK
|LAST
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|2
|Keiser (Fla.) [16]
|557
|2
|12
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|527
|3
|NR
|Oklahoma City [2]
|524
|4
|4
|Coastal Georgia
|497
|5
|NR
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|467
|6
|8
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|457
|7
|15
|British Columbia [1]
|441
|8
|9
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|426
|9
|23
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|411
|10
|NR
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|393
|11
|5
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|362
|12
|3
|Point (Ga.)
|335
|13
|13
|Morningside (Iowa)
|322
|14
|NR
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|316
|15
|NR
|Texas Wesleyan
|304
|16
|11
|Taylor (Ind.)
|249
|17
|NR
|Tennessee Southern (Tenn.)
|239
|18
|14
|Truett McConnell (Ga.)
|208
|19
|NR
|Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
|205
|20
|NR
|Rocky Mountain College
|197
|21
|NR
|Missouri Valley
|190
|22
|18
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|147
|23
|1
|Dalton State (Ga.) [1]
|140
|24
|NR
|Midland (Neb.)
|125
|25
|NR
|Midway (Ky.)
|115
Dropped from poll: William Woods (Mo.), Kansas Wesleyan, Campbellsville (Ky.), Reinhardt (Ga.), Grand View (Iowa), The Master's (Calif.), Bethany (Kan.), Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
Receiving Votes: The Master's (Calif.) 107, Bethany (Kan.) 93, Reinhardt (Ga.) 82, Webber International (Fla.) 70, Victoria (B.C.) 66, Campbellsville (Ky.) 57, Houston-Victoria (Texas) 44, William Woods (Mo.) 42, Marian (Ind.) 40, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 31, Kansas Wesleyan 30, Roosevelt (Ill.) 29, St. Thomas (Fla.) 26, Grand View (Iowa) 14, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 13, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 8, University of Northwestern Ohio 5, Montana Tech 3