Rocky Mountain College swept their second tournament of the season on Tuesday at the Argo Invitational.

Five total Battlin' Bears golfers finished in the top five of the field.

The Rocky men were led by Parker Jones who finished at -4, the only golfer in the tournament to finished under par.

Mitch Theissen was tied for fourth in the tournament at three-over-par. The Rocky men finished 13 strokes ahead of second place Montana Tech.

Claire Wright led the way for the Battlin' Bears women, finishing first overal with a total score of 151. Valentina Zuleta and Hailey Derrickson finished second and third respectively for Rocky.

The Rocky women finished 74 strokes ahead of second place Carroll College.

"We have had two great weeks to start off the year, and we have played some great golf. I am very proud of all our players on their hard work, but we will look to improve in certain areas and continue to get better each week," said Rocky Mountain Coach Nathan Bailey.

The Battlin' Bears host the Beartooth Invite in Laurel, Montana this coming Monday and Tuesday.