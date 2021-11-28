The college basketball season is back in full swing! Rocky Mountain College is excited to be competing in a full season after a shortened slate in 2020-2021.

This winter, both teams will have something to prove as both were picked to finish towards the bottom of the Frontier Conference in preseason polls. Bill Dreikosen's men were picked to finish last.

"At the moment we have everything to prove. We have to show we are a competitive team and being picked last, we all saw that and took that as a challenge. We're going to come out every night and play our absolute hardest," said sophomore forward Maxim Stephens.

The women, led again by head coach Wes Keller, were picked second to last.

"Excited for the conference to start to show them what we got. We were picked fourth out of the the five teams so we're the underdogs so I'm excited and ready to go," said senior guard N'Dea Flye.

Offensively, both teams say they are still trying to find their footing in the early part of the season, and will rely on stingy defense to help spark the team on that side of the court.

"The old saying goes defense wins championships. Your defense is what fuels your offense and that can be through turnovers, defensive rebounds, getting out to transition, stuff like that," said redshirt sophomore forward Kelson Eiselein.

The Rocky women have leaned on their defense through the first slate of games and it's been effective.

"Our defense has been tremendous. We are very great at defense. We haven't had a team go over 60 or 65 points. We've been putting in good zones and everything. Coach has been helping us so I think our defense is really good," Flye said. The Frontier brings plenty of strength to the schedule including top-ranked teams in Carroll College and Montana Western. The Battlin' Bears think those tough tests will help them through the course of a season.

"I think getting that team chemistry going even more and getting those fundamentals in those games will really help us push it when we play Carroll, Western and Providence," said sophomore forward Mackenzie Dethman.



Maxim Stephens added, "We think playing good teams consistently will show us because with good teams you can't hide your weaknesses and that'll show us where we need to improve. Just doing that consistently we'll be able to make big leaps and bounds as a team."

The Rocky women are 5-1 after beating Eastern Oregon over the weekend. Their only loss came to the Lady Griz. Rocky men are 4-3 overall after holding off Dickinson State 72-70 on Saturday.