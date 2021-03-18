To open the fall season, Rocky Mountain College is hitting the road for the first time as they travel west to face the College of Idaho.

The College of Idaho Yotes are the defending Frontier Conference champions, winning 11 straight games in 2019 before falling in the second round of the NAIA playoffs.

The Yotes are picked to win again, and are ranked fifth in the nation. Last year, they handled the Bears easily, winning 21-0.

Now, the Bears are hungry for a win in this abbreviated four game spring season.

"So you know they're number five in the nation. They kind of smacked us last year, so we have that bad taste in our mouth. Also the bad taste from last Saturday, but we just got to think... four games scheduled, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot with a loss the first week so we got to go out and get this one, win this game and set ourselves up for a chance to win the conference still," Rocky tight end Andrew Simon said.