Rocky Mountain College men's and women's golf both put on dominant performances at the Battlin' Bears Invitational, which concluded on Tuesday.

The Battlin' Bear men were led by Haydn Driver , who were took first overall at nine-under-par. Driver has now won two tournaments in a row.

Mitchell Thiessen finished in fourth at four-under-par. Nolan Burzminski finished tied for fifth at one-under-par. The Rocky men finished in first place at -9 as a team.

The Rocky B team finished at 17-over in third place. The main Rocky team took first by 13 strokes.

Rocky's women were led by Claire Wright , who finished first with a score of eight-over-par. Wright has won every tournament she has been in this year.

Valentina Zuleta finished second at nine over. The Rocky women finished first by 18 strokes ahead of the field.

The Battlin' Bears Play in the Grob Cup on Thursday, October 14th through Saturday, October 16.