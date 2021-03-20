Editor's note: Montana Western Sports Information.

The Bulldogs fell in straight sets to 17th ranked Rocky Mountain College Saturday afternoon. The Battlin' Bears had a team hitting percentage of .322 led by Weiying Wu's 13 kills. THe Bulldogs as a team hit .118 and committed 25 total errors.



Top Performers

Emmah Peterson six kills, a .211 hitting percentage and five blocks.

Abby Morgan had seven kills and a .316 hitting percentage.

Abbey Schwager had 28 assists, six digs and an ace

Monique Rodriguez and Kyra Oakland each had 10 kills for Rocky Mountain.

Ayla Embry had 23 digs for the Battlin' Bears.

Natalie Hilderman had 41 assists and nine digs for Rocky.

Inside the Box Score

Both teams had seven total blocks.

The Bulldogs will return home to host Montana Tech next weekend. First-serve from the Straugh Gymnasium is set for 7 p.m. on Friday March 26 and 1 p.m. on March 27.