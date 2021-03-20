Rocky Volleyball
Spencer Martin

Editor's note: Montana Western Sports Information. 

The Bulldogs fell in straight sets to 17th ranked Rocky Mountain College Saturday afternoon. The Battlin' Bears had a team hitting percentage of .322 led by Weiying Wu's 13 kills. THe Bulldogs as a team hit .118 and committed 25 total errors. 

Top Performers

  • Emmah Peterson six kills, a .211 hitting percentage and five blocks. 
  • Abby Morgan had seven kills and a .316 hitting percentage.
  • Abbey Schwager had 28 assists, six digs and an ace
  • Monique Rodriguez and Kyra Oakland each had 10 kills for Rocky Mountain. 
  • Ayla Embry had 23 digs for the Battlin' Bears. 
  • Natalie Hilderman had 41 assists and nine digs for Rocky. 

Inside the Box Score

  • Both teams had seven total blocks. 
Up Next
The Bulldogs will return home to host Montana Tech next weekend. First-serve from the Straugh Gymnasium is set for 7 p.m. on Friday March 26 and 1 p.m. on March 27. 

For the latest on Montana Western Athletics, follow the Bulldogs on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.


 
 

Tags

Recommended for you