Editor's note: Story by Wally Feldt, Frontier Conference communications. 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rocky Mountain College dropped, College of Idaho moved up and Montana Western re-entered the 2021 NAIA FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll.

Rocky (6-2, 6-2) lost to Montana Tech for the second time this season and fell four spots in the latest edition of the poll, dropping from 13th to 17th.

College of Idaho (6-2, 6-2) made the biggest jump in the poll, moving from 25th to No. 16. Montana Western moved back into the top 25 to No. 25 after a week in the receiving votes category.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on. Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."

2021 NAIA FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 Poll (Nov.1)

RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]WONFINAL POINTS
11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]8-0444
22Northwestern (Iowa)9-0426
33Morningside (Iowa) [1]8-0411
44Grand View (Iowa)9-0393
55Baker (Kan.)8-1371
66Kansas Wesleyan9-0358
77Indiana Wesleyan7-1347
88Reinhardt (Ga.)7-2325
99Marian (Ind.)6-2307
1010Concordia (Mich.)6-1287
1111Bethel (Kan.)8-1278
1212Keiser (Fla.)6-2256
1315Southwestern (Kan.)7-1230
1418Saint Xavier (Ill.)5-3219
1516Ottawa (Ariz.)6-1206
1621Georgetown (Ky.)6-2173
1713Rocky Mountain College6-2166
1814Langston (Okla.)7-1137
1925College of Idaho6-2130
2024Dickinson State (N.D.)6-2128
21NRSt. Francis (Ill.)5-284
22NRCulver-Stockton (Mo.)7-259
2322Bethel (Tenn.)6-351
24NRArizona Christian6-249
25NRMontana Western6-327

Dropped from the poll: Olivet Nazarene (Ill.); Faulkner (Ala.); Dordt (Iowa); St. Thomas (Fla.)

Receiving Votes: Dordt (Iowa) 25; Faulkner (Ala.) 20; St. Thomas (Fla.) 20; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 13; Central Methodist (Mo.) 7; Southeastern (Fla.) 7; Valley City State (N.D.) 4; Texas Wesleyan 4; Cumberlands (Ky.) 3

