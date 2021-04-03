Editor's note: Release from MSU-Northern Sports Information.

Story of the Game:

HAVRE, Mont. – Rocky Mountain College rallied from behind to post their first Frontier Conference spring football victory over the MSU-Northern 24-21. The Bears trailed 21-7 at the half and held the Lights scoreless in the second half.



Northern tallied 323 yards of total offense (57 passing and 266 rushing), while the Battlin' Bears accounted for 286, of which 83 yards were on the ground.



Individual Stats:

Northern quarterback Oakley Kopp was 4 of 12 passing for 57 yards, one touchdown and two intereceptions.. Dylan Vongphachanh caught 1 passes for 40 yards. Izayah Boss carried the ball 23 times for 129 yards. Cannan Smith added three carries for 44 yards.



Northern's defense was led by Dylan Wampler with13 total tackles including six solo tackles. Joshua Rose, Joe fehr, and Justin Pfieifer each recorded a sack. Isaiah Paul and Landon Duffy recorded interceptions.



Rocky Mountain college quarterback Drew Korf completed 25 of 37 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Victor Ngalamulume rushed 10 times for 35 yards and one touchdown. John Bass carried the ball one times for 42 yards. Trae Henry had seven catches for 52 yards.



The Battlin' Bears defense was led by Nolan McCafferty with eight tackles. Alex Bush and Dylan Berifon each recorded a sacks. Ty Reynolds had two interceptions.



The Lights so Far:

The Lights drop to 0-3 on the season. Rocky is 1-3 in the Frontier Conference.



Up Next:

The Lights will host Eastern Oregon on April 10. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m..

