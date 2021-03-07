Editor's note: Montana Tech Sports Information Release

BUTTE, Mont.- The Oredigger comeback attempt wasn't enough as Montana Tech fell 3-1 to Rocky Mountain College on Saturday afternoon, 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 27-25 in a Frontier Conference volleyball match.

The Diggers (4-8) outhit the No. 18 Battlin' Bears (11-1) but dug themselves too deep of a hole falling behind 25-19 and 25-17 in the first and second sets.

Montana Tech was led in kills by Karina Mickelson who tallied a match-high 19 kills while Maureen Jessop scored 16. Kyra Oakland led the Battlin' Bears with 14 kills.

Tech hit for a .141 mark at the net while Rocky finished with a .122 attack percentage.

McKenna Kaelber notched 43 assists and 19 digs to lead Montana Tech.

The Diggers are on the road next weekend taking on MSU-Northern in Havre on Friday and Saturday.

Rocky Mountain College faces MSU-Billings in a non-conference matchup on March 10th at 5 PM.