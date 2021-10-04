Rocky Football

Editor's note: Wally Feldt, Frontier Conference and NAIA Communications

KANSAS CITY,  Mo. – There was a bit of shuffling of Frontier Conference teams in the latest edition of NAIA FirstDown Playbook Top 25 Poll. All three ranked conference teams from a week ago all lost this past Saturday and that evident from the new poll with two teams in the Top 25 and two dropping out.

Rocky Mountain College (4-1, 4-1) upset then No. 20 Montana Western 41-31. The win over the ranked Bulldogs moved Rocky into first place in the conference standings and back into the top 25 at No. 23. The Battlin' Bears' last appearance in the poll came in the first regular season edition.

The road loss to Rocky dropped Montana Western (3-2, 4-2) to No. 24. The Bulldogs are one of four Frontier teams tied for second place.

Eastern Oregon (3-2, 3-2) and College of Idaho (3-2, 3-2) both loss to unranked opponents and both dropped out of the Top 25 to the receiving votes category.

Poll Methodology 
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."

NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll - Week Four 

RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]4-0444
22Northwestern (Iowa)6-0425
33Morningside (Iowa) [1]4-0412
44Grand View (Iowa)6-0393
55Concordia (Mich.)3-0376
67Marian (Ind.)4-1344
66Keiser (Fla.)3-1344
88Georgetown (Ky.)4-0327
99Baker (Kan.)5-1315
1010Kansas Wesleyan5-0294
1112Ottawa (Ariz.)5-0263
1213Reinhardt (Ga.)3-2243
1314Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)3-1217
1411Indiana Wesleyan3-1214
1516Southwestern (Kan.)5-0203
1615Bethel (Kan.)4-1200
1719Valley City State (N.D.)5-0172
1822Saint Xavier (Ill.)3-1141
1921Dordt (Iowa)3-1135
20NRFaulkner (Ala.)4-0103
21NRCumberlands (Ky.)4-0102
2224Avila (Mo.)4-1100
23NRRocky Mountain (Mont.)4-191
2420Montana Western4-227
25NRLangston (Okla.)5-026

Dropped from the poll: College of Idaho; Eastern Oregon; Roosevelt (Ill.)

Receiving Votes: College of Idaho 20; Benedictine (Kan.) 18; Eastern Oregon 17; St. Thomas (Fla.) 9; Roosevelt (Ill.) 3

