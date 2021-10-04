Rocky Mountain College (4-1, 4-1) upset then No. 20 Montana Western 41-31. The win over the ranked Bulldogs moved Rocky into first place in the conference standings and back into the top 25 at No. 23. The Battlin' Bears' last appearance in the poll came in the first regular season edition.
The road loss to Rocky dropped Montana Western (3-2, 4-2) to No. 24. The Bulldogs are one of four Frontier teams tied for second place.
Eastern Oregon (3-2, 3-2) and College of Idaho (3-2, 3-2) both loss to unranked opponents and both dropped out of the Top 25 to the receiving votes category.
Poll Methodology
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."
NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll - Week Four
|RANK
|LAST
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]
|4-0
|444
|2
|2
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|6-0
|425
|3
|3
|Morningside (Iowa) [1]
|4-0
|412
|4
|4
|Grand View (Iowa)
|6-0
|393
|5
|5
|Concordia (Mich.)
|3-0
|376
|6
|7
|Marian (Ind.)
|4-1
|344
|6
|6
|Keiser (Fla.)
|3-1
|344
|8
|8
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|4-0
|327
|9
|9
|Baker (Kan.)
|5-1
|315
|10
|10
|Kansas Wesleyan
|5-0
|294
|11
|12
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|5-0
|263
|12
|13
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|3-2
|243
|13
|14
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|3-1
|217
|14
|11
|Indiana Wesleyan
|3-1
|214
|15
|16
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|5-0
|203
|16
|15
|Bethel (Kan.)
|4-1
|200
|17
|19
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|5-0
|172
|18
|22
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|3-1
|141
|19
|21
|Dordt (Iowa)
|3-1
|135
|20
|NR
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|4-0
|103
|21
|NR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|4-0
|102
|22
|24
|Avila (Mo.)
|4-1
|100
|23
|NR
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|4-1
|91
|24
|20
|Montana Western
|4-2
|27
|25
|NR
|Langston (Okla.)
|5-0
|26
Dropped from the poll: College of Idaho; Eastern Oregon; Roosevelt (Ill.)
Receiving Votes: College of Idaho 20; Benedictine (Kan.) 18; Eastern Oregon 17; St. Thomas (Fla.) 9; Roosevelt (Ill.) 3