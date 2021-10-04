, Mo. – There was a bit of shuffling of Frontier Conference teams in the latest edition of NAIA FirstDown Playbook Top 25 Poll. All three ranked conference teams from a week ago all lost this past Saturday and that evident from the new poll with two teams in the Top 25 and two dropping out.Rocky Mountain College (4-1, 4-1) upset then No. 20 Montana Western 41-31. The win over the ranked Bulldogs moved Rocky into first place in the conference standings and back into the top 25 at No. 23. The Battlin' Bears' last appearance in the poll came in the first regular season edition.The road loss to Rocky dropped Montana Western (3-2, 4-2) to No. 24. The Bulldogs are one of four Frontier teams tied for second place.Eastern Oregon (3-2, 3-2) and College of Idaho (3-2, 3-2) both loss to unranked opponents and both dropped out of the Top 25 to the receiving votes category.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.



The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll - Week Four

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18] 4-0 444 2 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 6-0 425 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 4-0 412 4 4 Grand View (Iowa) 6-0 393 5 5 Concordia (Mich.) 3-0 376 6 7 Marian (Ind.) 4-1 344 6 6 Keiser (Fla.) 3-1 344 8 8 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-0 327 9 9 Baker (Kan.) 5-1 315 10 10 Kansas Wesleyan 5-0 294 11 12 Ottawa (Ariz.) 5-0 263 12 13 Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-2 243 13 14 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 3-1 217 14 11 Indiana Wesleyan 3-1 214 15 16 Southwestern (Kan.) 5-0 203 16 15 Bethel (Kan.) 4-1 200 17 19 Valley City State (N.D.) 5-0 172 18 22 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3-1 141 19 21 Dordt (Iowa) 3-1 135 20 NR Faulkner (Ala.) 4-0 103 21 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 4-0 102 22 24 Avila (Mo.) 4-1 100 23 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 4-1 91 24 20 Montana Western 4-2 27 25 NR Langston (Okla.) 5-0 26

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered "receiving votes."

Dropped from the poll: College of Idaho; Eastern Oregon; Roosevelt (Ill.)

Receiving Votes: College of Idaho 20; Benedictine (Kan.) 18; Eastern Oregon 17; St. Thomas (Fla.) 9; Roosevelt (Ill.) 3