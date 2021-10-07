BILLINGS - Rivals clash at Daylis Stadium Friday night when Billings Senior (4-2) battles Billings West (5-1).

Friday's game will feature two of the top running backs in the state with Senior's Jacob Miller and West's Michael DeLeon. Miller enters Friday's game with 2nd in the state in rushing with 632 yards, trailing only DeLeon who ahs rushed for 720 yards. Miller leads the state in total touchdowns scoring 14 on the season.

"I can only do as well as my line does," says the Broncs running back. "If my line does well then I usually do well."

In addition to his 720 yards, DeLeon has added 8 touchdowns on the season, which is 4th best in the state. Almost averaging 8 yards per carry, DeLeon deflects a lot of his success to the other members of the West offense.

"Our line does a good job blocking. It helps we have Taco [Dowler] and Caden [Dowler], it throws the defense off since they can't focus on just one person."

The defenses will have their hands full, especially the Senior defense who is tasked with slowing down a West offense that is averaging 37 points per game.

"I think the best plan to slow them down is getting them off the start," says Broncs linebacker Alex Allred. "If we can get them off the start then we can set the tone at the beginning."

Kickoff is at 7:00PM at Daylis Stadium.

Stats courtesy: Anthony Nachreiner