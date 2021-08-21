BILLINGS - Saturday marked the final night of the Yellowstone River Roundup taking place at First Interstate Arena.

Bareback

Notable Scores: Lane McGhee - 85, Garret Shadbolt 81.50, Richmond Champion - 81.

Steer Wrestling

Notable Scores: #7 in the world Scott Guenther - 3.9 seconds, #2 in the world Jesse Brown - 5.4 seconds, Riley Reiss - 8.6 seconds.

Team Roping

Notable Scores: Douglas Rich and Coy Rahlmann - 4.5 seconds, #14 in world standings Justin Davis and Hayes Smith - 4.7, Dalton Pierce and Blake Hirdes - 4.8 seconds, Ross Ashford and Clint Summers - 5.0, Matt Zancanella and Clay Ullery 5.4 seconds.

Saddle Bronc

Notable Scores: Parker Kempfer - 78.50, #4 in Montana Alan Gobert - 72, Bailey Bench - 64, Caleb Meeks - 61, #19 in the world Logan Cook - No Time. Tanner Butner wins whole event.