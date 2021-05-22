GLENDIVE-State is finally just one week away for track and field athletes. The best in Eastern A inched closer on Friday and Saturday at the Divisional Meet in Glendive.

The Laurel Lady Locomotives won their third title in four years on Saturday, running away from the competition with 196 points. Lewistown was second with 97, and Billings Central came in third 70.

The Hardin boys won the team title, notching 144 points on the weekend. Laurel was behind them with 108.5, and Sidney was third with 63.

Full results from the Eastern A Divisional Meet in Glendive can be found here: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/420199/results.