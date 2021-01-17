Red Lodge Wrestling ready to make a jump in year 2
Spencer Martin
Building a program from the ground up is never an easy task. Then add COVID-19 to the mix, drastically reducing the number of wrestling matches held this season.
That is the challenge for the Red Lodge Wrestling Program as they enter year 2.
"We're trying to get the kids as many matches as possible, nothing supplements mat time trying to add to that experience for them," said Red Lodge Head Wrestling Coach, Hoke Lytton.
The Rams have 13 athletes on the team, led by two seniors with strong wrestling backgrounds, Riley DeVries and Calahan Barker.
"I just try to help them with their moves and stuff," said Devries.
Barker added, "It's been important for us that we can stand out as leaders this year especially as two guys with some more experience. It's been a process starting the program out and getting new wrestlers into the rhythm of things in the wrestling room."
The Rams had two wrestlers make it to state a year ago, and now they're ready to make a jump in year 2.
"I think the experience itself is something we are building on and I expect us to medal at least four or five kids this year," said Coach Lytton.
Barker hopes to be one of those Rams on the podium in March.
"I think it would be really special to have as many as possible get to state with a second-year program that's a big deal, growing our program bringing more people into the program, so we are looking forward to taking the next step with our program this year," said Barker.
As the wrestling program looks to grow its numbers, what is the pitch in the Red Lodge hallways? Perhaps they can pull some guys from the football team who's seen recent success.
"You know we try to get the dialogue going across different sports. Wrestling compliments football, football compliments wrestling we want to expand that culture and it's great to see we can take both of these sports and complement each other for sure," said Lytton.
Barker added, "The biggest thing I tell people is it's an opportunity to get a grip of where you're at as a person and you look bad-ass when you do it."
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
