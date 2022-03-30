RED LODGE- Red Lodge Mountain recently unveiled their plans for the first phase of a multi-year improvement plan to their ski area, hoping to improve the experience for all skiers.

The project is focused on the Miami Beach ski area, and it all begins this summer with the addition of a second magic carpet for next ski season.

In the summer of 2023, the mountain will install a high-speed triple chair, purchased from Alta Ski Area in Utah. The magic carpet is also being bought used and will be refurbished according to Spencer Weimar with Red Lodge Mountain.

Red Lodge Mountain believes the renovations will improve the learning experience, while providing another way for all riders to access the mountain.

"It will help everybody get out of the base quicker, especially on those days when Palisades is open, you will be able to go right to the top of this and drop into Palisades which should really improve the skiing experience," said Weimar.



Weimar added he is grateful for all the longtime Red Lodge Mountain employees and season pass holders who have waited for an improvement like this to come to the mountain.

"It's going to be great just to reduce that traffic yeah it will be amazing I can't wait, I cannot wait," said Red Lodge skier, Katie Zimmer. "It's going to be great just to reduce that traffic yeah it will be amazing I can't wait, I cannot wait," said Red Lodge skier, Katie Zimmer.

Some riders in the area hoped for a high-speed quad to replace the existing triple chair at the base of Red Lodge Mountain. Weimer said the projects on Miami Beach, which will also include the moving of the yurt from the base of the mountain to the top of Miami Beach, will cost approximately $2.25 million. The mountain will be able to do most of the labor and installation in-house with the used equipment, making the installation of a triple chair on Miami Beach a deal Weimar said they couldn't refuse.

"We would love to do Triple and it's a project we look towards, but we would need $6-7 million dollars to replace that chair with a high-speed quad," Weimar said.

The ski season is scheduled to end on April 17. Season passes for Red Lodge Mountain went on sale on Wednesday. Purchasers of season passes for 2022-23 can use their pass for the rest of the current season.