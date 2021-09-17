RED LODGE - As if playing underneath the Beartooth Mountains wasn't great enough for Red Lodge football. Add in a new turf field, bleacher expansion and a new jumbotron and you're looking at one of the nicest football facilities in all of Class B.

"I'm so excited. I've been waiting for this field for so long. I wanted to get on it as soon as I saw the dirt roll on it and stuff," says running back Skyler Quenzer.

The Rams have had two games so far, all on the road but on Friday night they'll finally get their chance to play on their new field against Class B foe Big Timber.

"We can't wait, we're all just so hungry," says senior linebacker Gable Davis. "That first home game home we're all excited. We're excited for the crowd again, hopefully get a lot of people here. The new field feels nice so we're pretty excited."

Red Lodge hosts Big Timber Friday, September 17th at 7:00PM.