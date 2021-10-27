On Wednesday morning, Red Lodge High School and the community recognized their cross country teams after bringing home a pair of state championships.

"I was just in shock running down show-off alley knowing I was going to cross first it was unbelievable I didn't believe it for a second," said Rams runner Brandon Emineth.

Senior Margot Kuntz added, "I never even thought we could win. This year winning with the team is just amazing. I don't even have the words to describe how excited I was."

The celebration of two state championships began late at night on Saturday

"That was probably the most exciting experience to have the entire community, student body come out and have the fire trucks and EMS and everyone come out support us, be on the trailer supporting us, having silly string, I just felt the experience it was very cool," said senior Bailey Binando.

The theme for the Running Rams was 'Run to Remember' this fall. Well, this group will be difficult to forget as Emineth becomes the first Ram to win the boy's individual state championship.

"I started training at the end of May and from May until state, I ran 475 miles which is approximately driving from Red Lodge to Eureka," Emineth said.

The girls brought home the program's first team state title after finishing third the previous two seasons.

"After winning third last year we had this drive, this is the year next year we are going to win state we need to do this to show we have what it takes," said senior runner Brooke Binando.

Her sister, Bailey, added, "To have that imprint on the school and a banner up there is remarkable and to bring hardware home has been amazing."

Plenty of teams say they're like family. That's no joke for the Rams girls. The team boasts four sets of sisters on the roster, with seven of those eight running in a state championship effort on Saturday.

"Sometimes we argue a little bit. It really just helps our competition. We don't want our younger sisters to beat us and they really want to beat us and that drives our competition and makes us push each other each day in practice," Kuntz said.

Brooke added, "Sometimes the sisters are very competitive with each other, not just in cross country but just regular things around the house. It's pretty funny to see the dynamic of the team in that way.

Red Lodge athletic director Adam White said Red Lodge has placed a runner on the all-state list in each of the past 17 seasons.

The postseason is just getting started in Red Lodge. The District 4B volleyball tournament begins on Friday in Joliet. The Rams football team hosts Jefferson on Saturday in the first round of the Class B playoffs.