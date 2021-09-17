RED LODGE - The Red Lodge Rams welcomed in Big Timber for the Rams first home game in their new stadium with a new turf field, new jumbotron and bleacher expansion.

Thomas Buchanan would score the first points of the game courtesy of an Owen Reynolds touchdown pass to make it 6-0.

Things would get tight in the second half, a 63-yard touchdown run from Jose Pullman gave Big Timber a 7-6 lead in the third. A Red Lodge field goal would make it 9-7 in the fourth quarter. A Skyler Quenzer rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter would give Red Lodge their first win of the season.