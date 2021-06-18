Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED FOR KENDRA ARLENE ROSE ROBERTS HAS EXPIRED. KENDRA IS STILL MISSING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KENDRA, PLEASE CONTACT RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 3 6 3, 3 0 3 3 OR DIAL 9 1 1.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone...274. In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In North Central WY...Sheridan. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph. Winds becoming north to northeast by Saturday evening. * HUMIDITY: 14 to 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. * COLD FRONT: Saturday evening, turning winds to the northeast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&