Former Billings Skyview standout RayQuan Evans is using his extra season of eligibility to play a second 'senior' season at Florida State.

The news was first reported by Florida State sports information.

College athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evans led the Falcons to two AA State Basketball Championships during his time in Billings. Upon graduation, he began his college career at North Idaho College before transferring to Florida State .

Last season with Florida State, Evans averaged 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 19 minutes per game.

His Seminoles earned the four seed in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament where they made a run to the Sweet Sixteen before falling to Michigan.