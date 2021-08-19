  • Spencer Martin

This year's roster boasts eight seniors, and they say that makes them 'locked and loaded' for yet another title run.

Billings Central volleyball got back to its championship winning ways in 2020, sweeping Columbia Falls to claim its third state title in four years. 
 
That win at the State A Tournament in Sidney erased a sour taste of second place the year prior. Five seniors from that team graduated, but the Rams have reloaded under second year head coach Anita Foster. 
 
"We're hungry for another state championship and that's what we will do, we are going to go after what we want, which leads to hard work, commitment , all that," said senior setter, Maria Stewart .
 
This year's roster boasts eight seniors, and they say that makes them 'locked and loaded' for yet another title run. Coach Foster says this team may not have the same height advantage on the front line as that state championship team, but they make up for it with an abundance of athleticism and heart. 
 
"Our big thing is competitive greatness, and to embrace every day and to work your hardest and do the best we can do. That's important for this group also to play with purpose too, hopefully you'll see us in the state championship again," said Zionna Morton, a senior outside hitter for the Rams. 
 
Maria Stewart knows what it takes to win at the state tournament. She's been the Rams setter since her sophomore season, playing in a pair of title games. Of course, most the girls on this year's squad have played in at least one championship match. 
 
But for Stewart, she's now the senior setter. That doesn't just mean setting up her hitters, but also setting the tone for the team. Stewart says she's no more assertive as a leader, keeping her team accountable and focused. 
 
"As a sophomore I was new to the varsity level and still learning my role. Now that I've been through it I know everything now and I have my expectation on the hitters now," said Stewart .
 
Morton raved about her setter, "Oh, she's perfect. It's awesome we've worked together since freshman year and grown together as players and I can see us having a great year."
 
Rams begin their title defense on August 27 at the Class A Tip-Off in Sidney. 
 
 

