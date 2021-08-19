Billings Central volleyball got back to its championship winning ways in 2020, sweeping Columbia Falls to claim its third state title in four years.

That win at the State A Tournament in Sidney erased a sour taste of second place the year prior. Five seniors from that team graduated, but the Rams have reloaded under second year head coach Anita Foster.

"We're hungry for another state championship and that's what we will do, we are going to go after what we want, which leads to hard work, commitment , all that," said senior setter, Maria Stewart .

This year's roster boasts eight seniors, and they say that makes them 'locked and loaded' for yet another title run. Coach Foster says this team may not have the same height advantage on the front line as that state championship team, but they make up for it with an abundance of athleticism and heart.